Air India, Saudia sign MoU to expand codeshare, strengthen India-Saudi air connectivity

Air India and Saudi Arabia's Saudia have inked a preliminary pact to expand their strategic cooperation. Both airlines have a codeshare agreement.

In a release on Thursday, Air India said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that sets out a phased approach to developing the partnership.

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"Areas of cooperation include expanding the existing codeshare agreement, improving connectivity across both airlines' networks, exploring terminal co-location and exploring further operational and commercial opportunities, including cooperation between their loyalty programmes.

"The two parties will also assess opportunities to extend the partnership in the future to other airlines within their respective groups, including flyadeal and Air India Express," it said.

Signed by Saudia Group Director General H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar and Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson, the MoU includes plans to expand the existing codeshare agreement, improve connectivity across both networks, explore terminal co-location at airports and enhance cooperation between the airlines' loyalty programmes. The two carriers will also examine additional operational and commercial opportunities.

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Airline chiefs highlight growing bilateral ties H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said, “India is an important market for Saudia, and Air India is a valued partner in strengthening travel links between our two countries. This partnership will offer guests greater choice, flexibility, and more seamless journeys across both networks as demand continues to grow.”

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'It will also create new opportunities' He added, "It will also create new opportunities for operational and commercial collaboration, supporting the growth priorities of both airlines and providing scope to broaden the relationship across our respective airline groups in the future."

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India, said, “The relationship between India and Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen across multiple dimensions, creating significant opportunities for aviation to play an even greater role in connecting people, businesses, and the economies of the two nations.”

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He added, “As carriers serving rapidly growing markets, Air India and Saudia are well positioned to deepen this relationship through closer collaboration. Together with Saudia, we look forward to exploring a range of new opportunities that will deliver greater value to our respective customers while supporting our long-term growth objectives, together.”