Air India, Tata Digital, Tata Electronics emerge as Tata Group’s top earners in FY25—and lossmakers

Mumbai: Three of Tata Group’s new unlisted businesses—Air India, Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd, and Tata Digital Pvt. Ltd—became among the conglomerate’s highest revenue contributors in 2024-25. But that came at a cost.

The three companies contributed almost ₹1.8 trillion to the group’s ₹15.3 trillion topline, but made a combined loss of ₹15,500 crore, as per the latest annual report of group holding company Tata Sons.

In terms of revenue contribution, these companies were among the highest within the diversified group, only behind the big 3—Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, and Tata Steel Ltd, each of which makes upwards of ₹2 trillion in annual revenues.

Other big earners within the Tata Group are Tata Power Co. Ltd and Titan Co. Ltd, which raked in over ₹60,000 each in revenue last fiscal year.

Air India was the largest lossmaker for the Tata Group in FY25, with ₹10,859 crore in the red, followed by Tata Digital, which made a loss of ₹4,610 crore. Tata Digital houses Tata Neu, the group’s super app.

Tata Group made a net profit of ₹1.13 trillion in FY25.

In terms of revenue, Air India contributed ₹78,636 crore in FY25, while Tata Digital made ₹32,188 crore.

Tata Electronics was the bright spot among the conglomerate’s new unlisted businesses, with FY25 revenue of ₹66,601 crore and a relatively smaller loss of ₹70 crore, setting the stage for a quick turnaround and profit contributions to the group.

The electronics and semiconductors making unit of the Tata Group acquired Wistron’s Karnataka-based iPhone assembly unit in FY24, and in FY25 commenced iPhone assembly at a second facility in Tamil Nadu.

Tata Group officially acquired Air India in January 2022, while Tata Digital was incorporated in 2019 and Tata Electronics the following year.

Richer dividends, higher paychecks Tata Sons chair N. Chandrasekaran said the group will focus on being fit and prioritize financial health over rapid expansion.

“It is my deep conviction that we must be (financially) fit to perform. To do that, we must be honest that some decisions that might have appeared ideal when they were taken may have aged poorly with time and changing economic conditions,” he wrote in his letter to shareholders.

“As a result, our mantra in the last few years was “fitness first, velocity next”. I am proud to share that the Tata Group is fit and ready for the future,” he said.

Between FY20 and FY25, Tata Group’s aggregate revenue nearly doubled to ₹15.3 trillion, while net profit more than tripled to ₹1.1 trillion and leverage ratio halved to 0.7x. Return on equity improved to 17.5% from 8.7%.

The improved financial performance of the group also meant richer dividends for shareholders and higher paychecks for executives. Tata Sons’ board recommended a dividend of ₹2,623 crore in dividends to Tata Trusts and other shareholders in FY25, more than double that in the previous year.

Compensation of Chandrasekaran swelled to ₹156 crore, of which ₹141 crore is commission, which will be paid at the Tata Sons annual general meeting on 14 August.

This makes him one of the highest-paid executives in India. Other highly paid Indian industry executives include Ravi Kumar S., chief executive of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. ( ₹186 crore), Pawan Munjal, CEO of Hero MotoCorp Ltd ( ₹109 crore), and Rajeev Jain of Bajaj Finance Ltd ( ₹102 crore).