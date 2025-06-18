Air India announces 15% cut in international widebody flights from 20 June to mid-July

Air India has decided to reduce its international services on widebody aircraft by 15% for the next few weeks. The cuts will be implemented between now and 20 June and will continue thereafter until at least mid-July.

Air India To Reduce International Flights | Full Statement Air India remains in mourning on the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members aboard flight AI171. Our hearts are with the families, loved ones, and communities affected by the accident.

Precious lives of passengers, crew on board and those on the ground at the crash site, have been lost. At Air India, we consider the family members of the deceased as part of our larger family and stand in complete solidarity with all of them, in these difficult times.

In coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Government of Gujarat, Air India is putting all possible efforts to support the family members of the deceased and the injured. Air India and Tata Group volunteers are deputed in Ahmedabad for coordination with family members for any assistance at the hospitals and for them to travel back to their respective homes with the mortal remains of the deceased.

We pray for the departed souls and convey our deepest condolences to the families.

Air India Proposes Changed Measures Enhanced Measures The investigating authorities are continuing their efforts to find out the reasons for the accident. The DGCA had mandated ‘Enhanced Safety Inspection’ across Air India’s Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft fleet. Out of total 33 aircraft, inspections have now been completed on 26 and these have been cleared for service, while inspection of the remainder will be complete in the coming days. The fact that 26 aircraft have been cleared gives reassurance in the safety measures and procedures that we follow.

As a matter of added precaution, Air India will also undertake enhanced safety checks on its Boeing 777 fleet and, going forward, we will continue to cooperate with the authorities, viz AAIB, DGCA, MoCA to ensure the safety of our passengers, our crew and our aircraft, which remains our highest priority.

Temporary Route Curtailment Due to the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, night curfew in the airspaces of many countries in Europe and East Asia, the ongoing enhanced safety inspections, and also the necessary cautious approach being taken by the engineering staff and Air India pilots, there have been certain disruptions in our international operations over the last 6 days leading to a total of 83 cancellations.

Given the compounding circumstances that Air India is facing, to ensure stability of our operations, better efficiency and to minimise inconvenience to passengers, Air India has decided to reduce its international services on widebody aircraft by 15% for the next few weeks.

The cuts will be implemented between now and 20 June and will continue thereafter until at least mid-July. This effectively adds to our reserve aircraft availability to take care of any unplanned disruptions.