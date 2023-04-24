Air India to hold town hall meeting on 24 April to address staff's concerns on revised conditions2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 07:10 PM IST
- The announcement of the meeting took place days after the pilot unions, Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG) on 21 April sent legal notices to aviation firm.
To address the concerns of employees over the airline’s proposed revised terms and conditions, Tata Group-owned Air India will hold a town hall meeting, reported Moneycontrol on 24 April.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×