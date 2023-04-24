To address the concerns of employees over the airline’s proposed revised terms and conditions, Tata Group-owned Air India will hold a town hall meeting, reported Moneycontrol on 24 April.

As per details, the aviation firm's chief Campbell Wilson, along with all top executives, is expected to attend the Air India town hall on Tuesday at 4 pm. A similar meeting was taken place by another Tata airline Aix Connect on 22 April.

It is to be known that the announcement of the meeting took place days after the pilot unions, Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG) on 21 April sent legal notices to aviation firm.

Earlier CPA and IPG asked their members not to accept the revised terms of employment, the report added.

ALSO READ: Boeing detects manufacturing issues with 737 Max, likely to impact fleet expansion of Air India and Akasa Air

In the legal notice, the AI pilots have requested Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's intervention so that the disagreement between them and the airline’s recently-announced work conditions and pay structure can be resolved. Through the meeting, AI is looking to address the concerns of the employees.

Quoting a senior Air India official, the report said, ""Air India has been in touch with its employees over any concerns surrounding the new work conditions and pay structure. We are addressing the concerns of our employees directly."

What is the stand-off all about?

The ICPA and IPG in the their joint notice sent to AI's chief human resources officer Suresh Dutt Tripathi alleged that the airline's action of contacting member pilots 'individually' is 'not only unjust, coercive, and intimidatory but is illegal', in matters of the terms and conditions of service.

The unions on 24 April also passed joint resolution in which they stated that in case the aviation firm terminates any member of the unionsor not signing the revised terms and conditions, the unions will to 'any extent' to protect the member till they are reinstated.

“Indian courts have consistently held that save and except in matters of termination or discharge from service of an individual workman, there cannot, in law, be any individual settlement or agreement entered into between a management and an individual workman, and if any such agreement is signed it is neither legal nor binding and cannot have legal effect," Moneycontrol quoted the ICPA notice read.

What AI says:

AI, meanwhile, says that they are confident that matter will be resolved soon as it is addressing concerns of the employees.