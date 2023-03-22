Air India to revise privilege leaves policy for staff from 1 April2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 11:11 PM IST
From April 1 onwards, Privilege Leaves (PLs) accumulation limit for all employees will be 60 days in a particular financial year.
Air India will revise its policy with respect to privilege leaves for both permanent and full-term contract staff from the next financial year to align the policy with "prevailing market conditions", according to an internal communication.
