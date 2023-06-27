Air India-Vistara merger: CCI to examine if combined entity will hurt competition in aviation2 min read 27 Jun 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Fair-trade regulator issues show-cause notice to Air India, to examine if the Tata-owned airline’s proposal to merge with Vistara will adversely impact competition in Indian aviation.
India’s fair-trade regulator has issued a show-cause notice to Air India, asking the Tata-owned airline why an investigation into its proposal to merge with Vistara should not be conducted, according to two persons familiar with the matter.
