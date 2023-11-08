Airbnb Pitches Skeptical Guests on More Relevant Reviews

Would you trust Airbnb reviews more if you knew more about the guests leaving reviews? The short-term rental company is hoping you will. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Airbnb announced several changes to its ratings and reviews page on Wednesday. Potential guests looking at past reviews of properties will see more information about reviewers. This could include where they are from, the length of their stay and whether they traveled with children, pets or in a group. Hosts with homes receiving excellent ratings and reviews from guests will also receive a new Guest Favorites designation.

The changes aim to make reviews more relevant to potential guests and get more people to see Airbnb as a reliable alternative to hotels. Until now, the review page didn’t give enough information, Brian Chesky, the company’s chief executive, said in an interview. Airbnb says it’s trying to give guests the most accurate portrait of the homes they’ll be visiting. The goal is to avoid any unpleasant surprises—such as homes that don’t look like the photos in their listings—once they arrive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In some ways, we’ll never be as predictable as a hotel, and maybe that’s the point.…I think there can be a tipping point, a leveling of the playing field, where Airbnb in many ways could be as reliable, but still retain the affordability and the uniqueness in all the amenities that you don’t get in a hotel," Chesky said.

Airbnb recently reported its most profitable quarter to date, but acknowledged weaker demand in the current quarter. Chesky told investors the company is focused on making Airbnb more reliable.

In addition to adding more information about the reviewer, the company will publicly display the overall star rating the guest left for the host. Previously, specific guest ratings weren’t shown next to the reviewer’s comments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If guests don’t want to have their personal information included with their reviews, they can contact customer support to opt out of having it shown, the company said.

Travelers can now sort reviews by the most recent or by rating, and can easily see the distribution of star ratings on a scale of one to five. Before this change, travelers couldn’t tell how many one-star ratings a property received, for example.

The redesigned features change the display, but don’t change the rating system itself. Guests will continue to rate their stay on a five-star scale. The average rating for homes in the U.S. on Airbnb, excluding room rentals, for January through September was 4.787 out of 5, according to analytics company AirDNA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With most listings ranking above 4.5 stars, guests say they can have trouble discerning what separates a 4.6-star property from a 4.8-star property. Many guests say they don’t feel comfortable leaving honest reviews for fear of harming the host. Hosts express anxiety over earning five-star reviews, with some creating magnets encouraging guests to leave the highest marks.

Chesky acknowledged that some guests don’t want to leave negative reviews, but says people complain to Airbnb to get their money back if their stay wasn’t up to their standards. He says about two-thirds of guests leave reviews after their stays.

To help guests better understand what to expect, the company also introduced new features that allow hosts to better organize photos of each room in their listing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Guest Favorites tag is meant for homes with stellar ratings, reviews and other reliability metrics, such as cancellations and customer-service issues.

The company also uses artificial intelligence to scan the sentiment of reviews, Chesky said. The technology can determine whether the reviewer’s tone lacks sincerity or whether the review is truly effusive.

For example, if a guest leaves a five-star review, but thought the photos weren’t what they expected, the company says it would take this into account when determining the Guest Favorites designation. The company has granted this status to two million of the more than seven million listings on the platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sign up for the new WSJ Travel newsletter for more tips and insights from the Journal’s travel team.

Write to Allison Pohle at allison.pohle@wsj.com

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.