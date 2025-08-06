Airbus names Jürgen Westermeier as new President for India and South Asia, to replace Rémi Maillard

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus has appointed Jürgen Westermeier, as the new President and MMD for India and South Asia, effective September 1, 2025, the company said in an official statement.

Jürgen Westermeier has moved into the role internally, and will take over from incumbent Rémi Maillard, who moves into a global leadership role within the company, it added.

Management shift at Airbus Jürgen Westermeier moves from being the Executive Vice-President and Chief Procurement Officer at Airbus.

While Rémi Maillard will become Executive Vice-President Engineering for Commercial Aircraft and Head of Technology at Airbus.

The role and responsibilities In his new role, Jürgen Westermeier will spearhead Airbus’ business in India and South Asia, across the commerical aircraft, defence and space and helicopter segments, the release added.

He will be responsible for commercial aircraft sales and for expanding the company’s footprint in the region, which includes services, engineering, digital, innovation and training.

“Jürgen Westermeier will also help advance Airbus’ commitment to ‘Make in India’ by supporting the company’s campaigns aligned to this vision,” the company said.

Also Read | Monetary policy committee leaves repo rate unchanged amid tariff uncertainties

Who is Jürgen Westermeier? All we know… Jürgen Westermeier began his career with auto major BMW in 1998, where he held strategic positions across information services, motorcycles purchasing, quality management and supplier network, and cost engineering.

He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Karlsruhe in Germany.

The now 53-year-old executive, joined Airbus as Chief Procurement Officer in 2020, where he was in charge of procurement across Airbus divisions.

The company said that through the years he has forged strong partnerships with suppliers, and led the development and application of procurement processes and tools across the company.

Also Read | ChatGPT won’t help you break up anymore as OpenAI tweaks rules

Airbus in India According to the aviation major's website, ‘Make in India’ is at the heart of the company's strategy in the country. In the local ecosystem, Airbus' has footprint in sourcing, engineering, innovation, maintenance and training services, it added.