Airbus to cut nearly 2,500 jobs in defence and space sector amid cost challenges

Airbus, which employs 35,000 people in its defence and space divisions, is taking steps to manage rising costs and delays in defence projects.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published16 Oct 2024, 04:48 PM IST
Airbus will cut jobs in its struggling space and defence sector.
Airbus will cut jobs in its struggling space and defence sector.(AFP)

European aviation giant Airbus will soon cut nearly 2,500 jobs in its defence and space sector, according to people familiar with the matter, AFP reported on Wednesday. 

Airbus, which employs 35,000 people in its defence and space divisions, is taking steps to manage rising costs and delays in defence projects, the report added. 

A significant portion of job cuts is expected to impact the space division, which also includes fighter aircraft and cyber security operations, reported Bloomberg, citing sources who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to discuss private deliberations.

Airbus declined to comment on this news. However, Airbus has been incurring expenses of almost €900 million ($980 million) in its space sector programmes as “complex and sophisticated products” have led to development risks, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Therefore, the company is evaluating “all strategic options such as potential restructuring, cooperation models, portfolio review and M&A options," Bloomberg reported. Airbus is also in discussions with unions regarding the job cuts, it added.

In addition to designing and manufacturing commercial aircraft, Airbus, the aerospace company, also has defence, space and helicopter divisions. 

Also Read | Can China smash the Airbus-Boeing duopoly?
Also Read | Boeing is in crisis. Airbus is struggling to power ahead.

Airbus is in a global duopoly with Boeing.

Boeing's challenges

On Friday, Airbus's competitor Boeing also announced plans to cut 10 per cent of its global workforce, amounting to nearly 17,000 positions, after an estimated third-quarter loss, according to a report by AFP.

Recently, Boeing also raised nearly $25 billion to fund operations through a combination of shares and bonds to deal with operational challenges, including a workers' strike that has halted production for weeks in Seattle, according to a Bloomberg report. 

The workers' strike, driven by union members asking for higher wages and reinstatement of pension, has further strained Boeing's production schedule.

Also Read | Boeing’s endless doom loop gives no respite to new CEO Ortberg

Additionally, Boeing is also struggling with quality issues related to its popular 737 Max jets, which remain under regulatory observation. Recently, the company also delayed the launch of its much-delayed 777X programme, which has been moved forward to 2026.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 04:48 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesAirbus to cut nearly 2,500 jobs in defence and space sector amid cost challenges

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.