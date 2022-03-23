OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Aircel-Maxis case: P Chidambaram, son get regular bail in corruption, money laundering charges
Listen to this article

In the high-profile Aircel-Maxis deal, Delhi Court on Wednesday granted bail to former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in corruption and money laundering cases filed by the CBI and ED respectively. The court had earlier granted them anticipatory bail accepting bail bonds of one lakh each. 

The accused had moved application through their lawyer Arshdeep Singh, seeking relief after they appeared before the court in pursuance of summons issued against them after it took cognizance of the charge sheets filed by the probe agencies in the matter.

Earlier, the court had directed the agencies to file a status report in the Aircel-Maxis case which was adjourned sine die.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The approval was granted in 2006 when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The CBI and the ED had alleged that Chidambaram, as finance minister, had granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefiting certain persons and received kickbacks. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout