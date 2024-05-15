Senior execs slow on going with AI-related enterprise changes: TCS study
At least 54% of senior executives who have responded believe that their company is a long way from fully leveraging Al, with the primary barrier being the quality and availability of enterprise data.
Lack of tracking metrics and inadequate IT infrastructure propel only a select few senior executives ranked vice-president (VP) and above to consider discussing generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and make enterprise-wise plans for it, according to a study conducted by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.