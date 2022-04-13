Airline fares jumped 10.7% in March from February according to the latest consumer-price index reading, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services. Prices, not seasonally adjusted, were 23.6% higher than a year ago.

The CPI isn’t the only data source calling this trend. Industry analysts say airfares have increased as travel demand has recovered, and that despite those higher costs, people are traveling more.

Online spending on domestic bookings in March was up 28% versus 2019 levels, while actual bookings are up 12%, showing the effect inflation is having on purchasing power, says Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights. His organization’s Digital Economy Index measures direct transactions and covers six of the top 10 U.S. airlines.

One reason airlines feel comfortable raising prices so much is because Americans are so eager to travel. Roughly 71% of Americans are comfortable going on vacation, according to a recent survey from Morning Consult, which notes this is a new high. The survey also found 49% of Americans describing themselves as comfortable flying.

“You still see continued persistent momentum for summer travel and that speaks to confidence on the part of the consumer that they’ll be able to travel during that period of time," Mr. Pandya says.

Despite the rising prices, not every fare is increasing in lockstep.

Scott Keyes, founder of the travel deals website Scott’s Cheap Flights, says it can be simultaneously true that average airfare is increasing and good deals still exist.

The price set by airlines varies based on consumer trends, operating costs, the route and other factors, and can change frequently.

Simply put: Consumers don’t book average airfares, Mr. Keyes says. He recently flew from Portland, Ore., to Boston and paid about $200 for the ticket. The person next to him paid $600. On average, they paid $400, but no one paid the average, he says.

“Cheap flights can still exist even in a world where average fares are going up and going up sharply," he says.

To take advantage of deals, he suggests keeping your options open and remaining flexible on destinations and dates. If you have your heart set on London, but a cheap flight pops up to Paris, you can save money by jumping on it and adjusting your travel plans.

He also suggests booking in the right window. For domestic fares, the best time to book is between one to three months in advance, he says.

