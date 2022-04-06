Airlines emerging from covid set to fly into fresh competition

“With ATF becoming costlier, domestic flight prices have seen a steep rise of as much as 60% across some popular routes," said Aloke Bajpai, co-founder and group CEO of travel services firm ixigo. “We have noticed an increase in search queries for travel due to pent-up demand; however, bookings are still not growing in line with searches due to high airfares. Travellers are still in wait and watch mode to see the best time to make bookings," Bajpai added.