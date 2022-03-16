Airlines face the heat as jet fuel prices see record hike

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Barely a week after the government announced the resumption of international scheduled flight operations after nearly two years, resulting in a surge in stock prices, Indian airlines now face a steep rise in fuel prices that is likely to negatively impact their bottom line during the March quarter.
On Wednesday, the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices witnessed their steepest hike on the backdrop of the recent price surge and volatility in the global crude oil market.
ATF or jet fuel were hiked by 18.32% in New Delhi to ₹1,10,666.29 per kiloliter (kl), making it the first time that the jet fuel prices in the country have surpassed the ₹1 lakh per kiloliter mark.
Similarly, jet fuel prices in Kolkata stood at ₹1,14,979.70 per kiloliter, up from ₹97, 899 per kiloliter a fortnight ago, while in Mumbai ATF prices were hiked to ₹1,09,119.83 per kiloliter from ₹91,998 per kiloliter during the same period.
Meanwhile, ATF price in Chennai has been revised to ₹114,133.73 per kilolitre on Wednesday up from ₹91,998 per kilometre a fortnight ago.
Jet fuel prices are revised every fortnight and vary from state to state due to VAT (value-added tax) imposed on them.
Jet fuel prices comprise 30-40% of the cost of running an airline in India and an increase in prices will hurt the profit margins of airlines that have reported huge losses over the last few quarters due to the pandemic.
The profitability of Indian airlines is significantly linked by the jet fuel prices, which have witnessed a consistent rise and have risen 57.2 % in March 2022 on a Y-o-Y basis, said Suprio Banerjee, Vice President & Sector Head, at rating agency Icra.
"Furthermore, in India, the ATF prices are much higher than international benchmarks due to high levels of taxation," Banerjee said.
"Given this scenario, with limited pricing power of the airlines, given the stiff competition and passenger traffic still in recovery mode, rise in ATF prices is certainly going to impact the earnings profile adversely in the near term," he added.
Wednesday's hike in jet fuel prices is the sixth such hike in 2022 and the second during March amidst a spike in global crude oil rates.
Brent crude traded at $104.80 on Wednesday, up 53.73% on an annual basis.
The rising jet fuel prices are hurting airlines, who have been in talks with the government to bring jet fuel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime as it brings the benefit of the input tax credit, IndiGo's chief executive Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement.
“We believe that such measures are needed now more than ever to offset this increase in cost and make flying viable for airlines and affordable for consumers. Rationalization of taxes will result in high growth for the sector, creating a multiplier effect throughout the economy, promoting trade, tourism and job creation," Dutta added.
A spokesperson of Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, said that the airline hoped the resumption of scheduled international flights from 27 March will stimulate demand and help offset the rising ATF prices.
Spokespersons of SpiceJet, GoFirst, AirAsia India, Air India didn't offer comments.
However, despite the rising ATF prices, Indian airlines may find it difficult to pass on rising jet fuel costs to passengers, a senior official with a domestic carrier said.
"A large number of Indian air passengers are a price-sensitive lot, and passing on the costs fully could see an impact on demand which is just recovering following a huge fall during the pandemic," the official said requesting anonymity.
On the brighter side, domestic air passenger traffic is seeing a surge in recent weeks with a decline in active cases of coronavirus.
India recorded a total number of 342,520 domestic arrivals on 15 March, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).
This figure is way higher than the sub 200,000 daily passengers recorded during late December 2021- early January 2022.
"The need of the hour is to include jet fuel under GST regime. This will not only help airlines but also stimulate demand in the longer term," the official mentioned above added.
