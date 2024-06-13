Airlines ready to trust Boeing again, but want quality and safety in place
The safety investigation at Boeing has slowed down the pace of deliveries by the aircraft manufacturer. In May, deliveries halved to 24 commercial aircraft, compared to 50 in the same month a year ago, as the company said that it is producing fewer MAX aircraft to improve manufacturing quality.
US-based aerospace giant Boeing has a big task at hand - winning back the trust of its customers. While airlines across the globe are ready to trust Boeing again, they want the aircraft manufacturer to revert to its historical standards of quality and safety.