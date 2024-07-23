Companies
Airport privatization plan on the anvil
Anu Sharma 5 min read 23 Jul 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- The development is in line with the required infrastructure push to the world's fastest growing aviation market.
New Delhi: The Centre has begun planning for the next phase of airport development under public-private partnerships (PPPs), two officials aware of the development said. The development is in line with the required infrastructure push to the world's fastest growing aviation market.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less