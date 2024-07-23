Airport privatization plan on the anvil

New Delhi: The Centre has begun planning for the next phase of airport development under public-private partnerships (PPPs), two officials aware of the development said. The development is in line with the required infrastructure push to the world's fastest growing aviation market.

“We have initiated internal discussions and we hope to move on the matter in such a way that we can invite preliminary bids for the airports under the next phase of PPP before the end of the current financial year," one of the officials said on condition of anonymity.

So far, the civil aviation ministry is looking to continue its earlier strategy of clubbing a major airport with a minor airport, which was also part of the draft plan strategized under the previous government of the national democratic alliance (NDA).

However, the airports to be considered in the new phase will be relooked at. “We will be reassessing the airports that will be part of this round. We have not taken a decision as yet on that," the second official cited above said, also requesting to not be named.

The new government’s renewed focus on airport development is also visible in the Economic Survey 2024-2025, which was tabled on Monday in the Parliament.

“The number of airports in India has more than doubled since 2014," the survey noted. “However, there is need to augment this capacity by adding more airports as well as expansion/upgradation of existing airports in the next five years."

Further, the survey noted that the Indian market still has untapped potential despite impressive growth in the past decade. “At around 0.13 air trips per capita, the current passenger air traffic is a fraction of India’s potential," the survey noted.

“A PPP push is essential for airport development in India as it helps address funding gaps, brings in private sector efficiency and expertise, and speeds up the modernization of airports," Pragya Priyadarshini, Vice President at Primus Partners said. "Private partnerships ensure better operational performance and support the overall growth of the aviation sector."

Queries sent to the civil aviation ministry remained unanswered until press time.

The background

Currently, only 14 out of the more than 135 airports in the country are operated under the PPP mode, as per government data. These airports are generally leased for a specific time period, usually 50 years, and as per the terms and conditions of the bid documents.

This will be the third phase of airport privatisation. The first phase—in the mid-2000s—saw privatisation of airports in Delhi and Mumbai, and construction of greenfield airports in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The second phase saw privatization in 2019 of six Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Trivandrum, Mangalore, Lucknow and Guwahati.

As part of the plan discussed under Modi 2.0, the AAI was looking for operation, management and development under PPP mode for around 11 airports that includes Bhubaneswar, Trichy, Raipur, Amritsar and Varanasi. These were to be clubbed with loss-making airports such as Kangra, Kushinagar, Gaya, Hubballi, Aurangabad, and Tirupati.

As per Niti Aayog-developed National Monetisation Pipeline, 25 AAI airports have been earmarked for leasing over the years 2022 to 2025. Apart from the above six profitable airports, the others are Calicut, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Patna, Madurai, Surat, Ranchi, Jodhpur, Chennai, Vijayawada, Vadodara, Bhopal, Tirupati, Hubli, Imphal, Agartala, Udaipur, Dehradun and Rajahmundry.

Does PPP work?

“Nine of the top 14 airports (in terms of passenger handled) in India are already operating under the PPP model and the traffic at these airports recovered to 108.4% of the pre-covid traffic in FY2024," said Vinay Kumar G., vice president & sector head - corporate ratings, ICRA Limited.

Kumar added that the next top 15 airports are majorly operated by AAI (with 11 operated by AAI alone) currently and have witnessed traffic recovery to 113.6% of the pre-covid traffic in FY2024, which are potential candidates for monetisation.

"The growth potential is strong for the Indian airports largely supported by under penetration of air travel in India, rising disposable incomes, and improving connectivity to newer destinations in the domestic segment," Kumar said.

According to estimates from Icra, the majority of AAI surplus is generated through revenue share from PPP airports, which increased to ₹4,350 crore in FY2024 from ₹3,063 crore in FY2020.

“While the AAI can continue with upgrading of airport infrastructure with its own resources, the monetisation of airports under PPP could help in materially reducing its dependency on borrowings by AAI as well as budgetary support to fund the airport expansion plans," Kumar added.

Sharp rise in business

Over the past 10 years, the number of Indian airports with international status has increased to 44 compared to 32 airports in 2014, according to AAI. Similarly, tier-II and tier-III international and domestic airports have also seen a rise in air traffic consistently with increase in air travel sentiment in the country.

For instance, domestic traffic at Amritsar for May was recorded at 194,712 passengers, 22% up on-year and almost 200% higher compared to May 2014. For Agra airport, traffic has increased multi-fold to 12,707 passengers compared to 1,162 passengers in May 2014.

Similarly, international traffic at Jaipur airport has increased to 43,411 passengers in May 2024 compared to 28,454 passengers a decade ago in the same month, registering more than 52% increase; and that for Ahmedabad has risen by 85% to 190,040 passengers, compared to 102,692 passengers in May 2014.

For 2022-23, AAI earned an annual concession fee and upfront fee amounting to ₹683.86 crore from the PPP airports of Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangalore, compared to ₹329.59 crore received in the preceding financial year.

It is also important to note that the Modi government 3.0 came to power in June for a term of five years with Bharatiya Janta Party-led National Democratic Alliance government in charge. While BJP emerged as the largest party at 240 seats, it has received support from alliance members such as Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal, Shiv Sena among others to cross the threshold of 272 seats.

In fact, the new aviation minister for India hails from an alliance member of BJP. Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, a third-time member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam, took charge last month as the Union minister for civil aviation with a cabinet rank. At 36, Naidu is the youngest minister in the cabinet.