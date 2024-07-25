Why you're paying more for flying from these airports
Summary
- Beginning FY25, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kochi and a dozen more airports have raised user development fees. This comes at a time fares are already rising due to insufficient aircraft and a flurry of holiday travel.
New Delhi: Flying out from Bengaluru, Kochi or Ahmedabad? You may be paying more than a year ago, even if your favourite airline has not raised fares. The reason: Higher airport charges, which have kicked in at these and 13 other major airports.