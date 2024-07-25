Why you're paying more for flying from these airports

May depress air travel

Higher airport charges support operations, maintenance and expansion, as well as help enhance infrastructure and safety, but they also drive up fares and may depress air travel, said Jyoti Mayal, vice-chairperson of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality. "Countries with robust economies impose higher airport taxes, while those with weaker economies keep fees lower to attract tourists and business travellers. India has recently post-covid seen a surge in domestic travel and this should not become a reason for a decline." Mayal said that airfares in India are anyway higher since there are no concessions for jet fuel. "The government needs to look into a sustainable model to keep costs reasonable for travellers to explore destinations & the growth. A balanced approach is essential & critical for growth in tourism," she added.