Bharti Airtel (“Airtel"), a telecommunications services provider, has announced the launch of its 5G services in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour. Airtel’s 5G services already live in the cities of Jammu and Kashmir.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will be able to get access to Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

The company says that it will augment its network in due course of time, making its services available across many other locations in these cities.

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh said, “Connectivity to our customers in the Valley is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect communities who need it the most. I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour. Customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire Union territory which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

To recall, the telco recently announced the launch of its 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela of Odisha.

The company said it has deployed the 5G services at the Kalinga and Birsa Munda stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, respectively, which are hosting the forthcoming Men's Hockey World Cup.

Soumendra Sahu, Chief Operating Officer - Odisha, Bharti Airtel, said, "We are thrilled to power the two stadiums hosting the men's hockey world cup. While at the stadium, customers can experience a superfast network that will allow them high-definition video streaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and videos and more."