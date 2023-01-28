Airtel 5G Plus now available in 7 Jammu & Kashmir cities: All details2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 04:16 PM IST
- Airtel has announced the launch of its 5G services in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour. Airtel’s 5G services already live in the cities of Jammu and Kashmir.
Bharti Airtel (“Airtel"), a telecommunications services provider, has announced the launch of its 5G services in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour. Airtel’s 5G services already live in the cities of Jammu and Kashmir.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×