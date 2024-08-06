Companies
Airtel's data centre business Nxtra, Indus Towers merger unlikely: CEO Vittal
Gulveen Aulakh 5 min read 06 Aug 2024, 10:31 PM IST
Summary
- Airtel will broadly spend ₹5,000 crore on data centres over the next few years, Gopal Vittal said, which is similar to the capex it had outlined in 2021 for three years.
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel is unlikely to merge its data centre business-Nxtra-with tower provider Indus Towers, as the company would prefer flexibility by keeping the assets unbundled, top executives of the country's second-largest telecom operator said in a post-earnings call on Tuesday.
