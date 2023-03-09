Airtel invites customers to experience power of 5G at its stores

Bharti Airtel, India’s leading telecommunications services provider has created 5G experience zones across all its retail stores in the country. Through these specially curated zones, Airtel is demonstrating the power of 5G to consumers by brining to life its blazing data speeds and the emerging use cases like immersive virtual reality entertainment, cloud gaming and more. As an industry leader, Airtel has taken the lead to simplify the new technology for customers and get them to experience the real difference of 5G. All these 1000+ stores will have specially trained executives who will not only demonstrate use cases but will also answer all 5G related questions along with Airtel’s own offerings.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}