Airtel Money plans biggest London listing since 2021

Mumbai: Airtel Money, the fintech arm of Bharti Airtel Ltd that operates across sub-Saharan Africa, is planning what could be the largest new listing on the London Stock Exchange in five years.
Mumbai: Airtel Money, the fintech arm of Bharti Airtel Ltd that operates across sub-Saharan Africa, is planning what could be the largest new listing on the London Stock Exchange in five years.
The company on Wednesday disclosed plans in an LSE filing to make its public-market debut through an offer for sale, meaning existing shareholders will sell their stakes and Airtel Money will not raise fresh capital. Officially called Airtel Mobile Commerce, the company is a subsidiary of Airtel Africa Plc, which is also listed on the LSE.
The company on Wednesday disclosed plans in an LSE filing to make its public-market debut through an offer for sale, meaning existing shareholders will sell their stakes and Airtel Money will not raise fresh capital. Officially called Airtel Mobile Commerce, the company is a subsidiary of Airtel Africa Plc, which is also listed on the LSE.
Airtel Africa, in turn, is a subsidiary of telecommunications major Bharti Airtel Ltd, the third-most valuable Mumbai-listed company. Bharti Airtel shares closed 0.7% higher at ₹1,829.75 on the BSE in Mumbai.
Airtel Money did not disclose the amount it plans to raise or the valuation it is seeking. The Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that the company is looking to raise at least $800 million at a valuation of $8-9 billion. That would make it the biggest new listing on the LSE since financial services firm Wise, which listed at a valuation of about $11 billion in July 2021.
Across sub-Saharan Africa
Airtel Money operates across 13 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and has around 53 million monthly active users. It processed transactions worth $213 billion in the 12 months ended 30 June 2026, equivalent to roughly a tenth of the region's gross domestic product, based on World Bank data.
The company reported revenue of $1.35 billion in FY26 and a profit of $373 million.
"Today marks the start of a new chapter for Airtel Money as we announce our plans to list on the London Stock Exchange," Ian Ferrao, chief executive officer of Airtel Money, said in a statement in the company's LSE filing.
"The opportunity ahead of us is substantial and, importantly, there are many demographic and digital tailwinds within the markets that we serve," he said. Digital transaction volumes across the company's markets are forecast to grow fivefold by 2031, he added.
"We are approaching this from a position of financial strength. The business is debt-free, capital-light and highly cash generative, which is why this offer consists solely of shares sold by existing shareholders and no new capital is being raised," Ferrao said.
Rationale questioned
Analysts questioned the rationale for the listing beyond providing an exit for existing investors.
"Airtel Money's planned London listing looks to be driven mostly by a contractual obligation to its existing minority investors. The unit's financial profile suggests no need for external capital to fund its growth of about 30% in annual revenue and Ebitda, with limited capex (about 3% of sales), no net debt and a dividend planned to be 80% of net profit," said John Davies, senior industry analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.
Airtel Africa holds a 77.85% stake in the company. Investors including TPG, Mastercard, the Qatar Investment Authority and Chimetech Holding Ltd hold minority stakes.