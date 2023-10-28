Airtel, a prominent telecommunications service provider in India, has revealed a partnership with Microsoft to provide Indian businesses with calling services on Microsoft Teams through an integration with Airtel IQ. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Through Airtel IQ integrated with Microsoft Teams, businesses in India will soon gain enhanced flexibility to connect with customers nationwide via fixed-line internet connections, claims Airtel.

Abhishek Biswal, Business Head, Airtel IQ, said in a statement, "We are delighted to partner with Microsoft to bring an agile, flexible and innovative solution to ease one of the biggest issues facing Indian enterprises today. Airtel's traditional strength of connectivity combined with Microsoft's technology will result in reliability, cost savings, ease of management and, most importantly, scalability for all customers, ensuring that going forward they can focus solely on productivity."

As per the telecom giant, Airtel IQ for Microsoft Teams is an easy-to-install solution that can be ready within a day with minimal provisioning and management requirements. This setup enables cost savings on infrastructure procurement as it does not require additional hardware, while ensuring enterprise-grade reliability and support.

Shruti Bhatia, Country Head, Modern Work and Surface, India and South Asia, Microsoft, said in a statement, “In today’s constantly evolving hybrid world, users need the flexibility to work and connect. At Microsoft, it has been our endeavor to power the modern workplace by providing enterprises with the right tools and technologies that cater to their needs and make hybrid work seamless for everyone."

Bhatia added, "Taking a step further in that direction, we are thrilled to partner with Airtel and introduce an innovative solution that will enable India's workforce to unlock a new level of productivity, collaboration, and efficiency, transforming the future of work in the country."

Meanwhile, Airtel Xstream Play, the video streaming service by Bharti Airtel, has crossed the 5 million paid subscriber mark in October. The company is now eyeing the 20 million milestone as more consumers look at ease of access and bundled services.

Adarsh Nair, CEO - Airtel Digital, told Mint that Airtel Xstream Play is one of the fastest-growing aggregator apps and is looking at more OTT platforms to partner with and reach out to wider audiences.

