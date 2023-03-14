Bharti Airtel has recently increased its entry-level tariffs in three circles across India, namely Gujarat, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. As a result, the ₹99 prepaid plan has been removed, leaving the ₹155 plan as the only entry-level recharge option available across all 22 circles in India. This effectively represents a pan-India tariff hike of approximately 56 per cent. The tariff hike was initially implemented in two circles in November 2022, and has since been rolled out to all circles across the country in a span of just five months.

The ₹155 prepaid recharge plan from Bharti Airtel provides users with unlimited voice calling benefits, 1 GB of data, and 300 SMS, all of which are valid for a period of 24 days. Along with these features, users can also enjoy additional benefits like Wynk Music and Free Hellotunes.

Although seen as a positive move, the impact of this development on Bharti's financials is expected to be relatively small. Morgan Stanley projects that the increase will contribute around 1.3-1.5 percent to the revenue of Bharti's mobile business in India, assuming all other factors remain constant across the country. Morgan Stanley believes that the main drivers for the company's stock price will be the possibility of raising tariffs for 4G services (expected in 2024 in their base scenario) and achieving significant market share gains through a rapid implementation of the 5G network.

Airtel has made significant progress in its 5G offerings, with its 5G Plus service now accessible to customers in more than 265 cities across India. The company aims to extend this coverage to encompass the majority of the country by March 2024.

According to Randeep Sekhon, the Chief Technology Officer of Bharti Airtel, the company's plans to deploy 5G services are progressing as planned, and they expect to provide coverage to all towns and significant rural regions by March 2024.