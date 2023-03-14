Airtel raises minimum tariffs in Gujarat, Kolkata, MP and Chhattisgarh circles

Bharti Airtel has recently increased its entry-level tariffs in three circles across India, namely Gujarat, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. As a result, the ₹99 prepaid plan has been removed, leaving the ₹155 plan as the only entry-level recharge option available across all 22 circles in India. This effectively represents a pan-India tariff hike of approximately 56 per cent. The tariff hike was initially implemented in two circles in November 2022, and has since been rolled out to all circles across the country in a span of just five months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}