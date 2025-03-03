Bharti Airtel’s big bet: Will the Tata Play deal power its home services pivot?
Summary
- With its core wireless business maturing, Airtel is doubling down on home broadband and pay TV. Its merger talks with Tata Play signal a deeper push into high-value households—but can this strategy offset industry headwinds?
MUMBAI : Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, has cemented its position as the industry’s most resilient player, outpacing rivals in subscriber additions, revenue growth, and profitability. But with its core wireless business maturing, the company is now eyeing a new growth frontier: home services.