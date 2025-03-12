Companies
Airtel-Starlink pact: Mittal, Musk edge past Ambani in satellite internet race
Summary
- Airtel, which already has a joint venture with UK's OneWeb, is likely to use Starlink to provide services to consumers directly
New Delhi: Sunil Mittal-chaired Bharti Airtel Ltd has inked a pact with Elon Musk-backed Starlink to offer satellite internet services in India, raising the stakes in the battle with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more