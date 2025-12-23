Ajanta Pharma ties up with Biocon to target emerging markets for generic weight loss drug

Ajanta, which gets over 40% of its revenue from these markets, has inked an agreement with Biocon to distribute generic semaglutide in 26 countries in Asia and Africa next year, as patents expire. Under the deal, Ajanta will procure the finished product—the semaglutide injectable pen—from Biocon and distribute it under its own brand exclusively in 23 countries and semi-exclusively in the three other countries, the company’s top executive told Mint in an interview.