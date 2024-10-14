Companies
How Akasa Air’s Vinay Dube is taking on the IndiGo-Air India duopoly
Nehal Chaliawala , Mihir Mishra 10 min read 14 Oct 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Summary
- While the CEO of Akasa Air has tons of experience following stints with foreign carriers such as Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, he has not had much success in India. His former employers, Jet Airways and Go First, are no longer in business. Dube now has a point to prove.
Mumbai/Delhi: When it fell on its sword on 2 May 2023, Go First suggested that one issue alone was to blame for its downfall. It blamed Pratt & Whitney, saying problems with the American company’s engines had forced it to ground half its fleet of Airbus 320neo aircraft. The airline had somehow lurched on amid flight cancellations, a drastically reduced schedule, layoffs and resignations. Eventually, however, the asphyxiating Wadia Group-owned low-cost carrier could not stave off respiratory failure—unable to meet its financial obligations, it voluntarily filed for insolvency.
