Dube, however, justifies the model, saying that an airline needs capital initially and SLB provides that. “There’s nothing that we are doing that is unusual or different from some of the world’s best airlines. They’ve gone through the cycle, through an operating loss that you fund through cash," Dube explained. “At some point, your operation becomes big enough, and that, for us, is not that far off. We are set to turn profitable in three years or even sooner, in 24 months. Once that is achieved, we stop using that (SLB income to fund losses)."