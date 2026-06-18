Akasa Air triples borrowing limit to ₹3,950 crore, eyes government-backed credit scheme

MUMBAI: Akasa Air has increased its borrowing limit more than threefold to ₹3,950 crore from ₹1,200 crore as the country’s youngest airline looks to fund its growing operations and tap a government-backed credit programme.
SNV Aviation, Akasa’s holding company, approved the new borrowing limit at a special shareholder meeting in May, following an increase in March 2025. Air India Express raised its borrowing limit by 25% to ₹17,500 crore in March.
"Considering the growing operations and resultant increase in the financial requirement of the Company in the near future and the proposed availment of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) that is likely to be provided by the government to airlines, it is proposed that a superseding resolution be passed," Akasa, the country’s third-largest airline, said in a resolution filed with the ministry of corporate affairs last week.