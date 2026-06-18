Akasa Air triples borrowing limit to ₹3,950 crore, eyes government-backed credit scheme

MUMBAI: Akasa Air has increased its borrowing limit more than threefold to ₹3,950 crore from ₹1,200 crore as the country’s youngest airline looks to fund its growing operations and tap a government-backed credit programme.
MUMBAI: Akasa Air has increased its borrowing limit more than threefold to ₹3,950 crore from ₹1,200 crore as the country’s youngest airline looks to fund its growing operations and tap a government-backed credit programme.
SNV Aviation, Akasa’s holding company, approved the new borrowing limit at a special shareholder meeting in May, following an increase in March 2025. Air India Express raised its borrowing limit by 25% to ₹17,500 crore in March.
SNV Aviation, Akasa’s holding company, approved the new borrowing limit at a special shareholder meeting in May, following an increase in March 2025. Air India Express raised its borrowing limit by 25% to ₹17,500 crore in March.
"Considering the growing operations and resultant increase in the financial requirement of the Company in the near future and the proposed availment of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) that is likely to be provided by the government to airlines, it is proposed that a superseding resolution be passed," Akasa, the country’s third-largest airline, said in a resolution filed with the ministry of corporate affairs last week.
The Mumbai-based carrier said the additional borrowing headroom of ₹2,750 crore could come through facilities such as sale-and-leaseback of aircraft, credit-backed guarantees, invoice discounting and the government's airline-specific ECLGS programme. The airline added that access to the proposed ECLGS facility could enable it to secure sovereign-backed funding.
Akasa Air did not immediately respond to Mint’s queries.
“Akasa Air’s move to increase its borrowing limit is primarily driven by its growing working capital requirements as the airline accelerates expansion. The carrier is taking delivery of at least one aircraft every month, which is increasing its funding needs for operations. Air India Express's case is different as it incurs higher losses and disruptions in international operations linked to the Middle East,” said Gagan Dixit, senior VP - oil & gas and aviation at brokerage Elara Securities.
Government-backed loans
On 5 May, the government announced a ₹5,000 crore support package under ECLGS, backing loans for airlines amid high jet fuel prices and disruptions in West Asia, which put pressure on their finances. The measure is intended to ease short-term liquidity challenges and help carriers maintain operations amid rising costs and moderating passenger traffic growth. The package forms part of the broader ₹2.5 trillion ECLGS framework approved by the Union Cabinet.
Akasa, which made its debut in 2022, last raised ₹1,200 crore from Bengaluru-based billionaires Azim Premji and Ranjan Pai and Mumbai-based wealth management firm 360 One Asset last year.
The fresh capital was earmarked for Akasa’s expansion plans, including scaling up operations, investing in technology and strengthening customer experience, as it targets a place among the world’s top 30 airlines by the end of the decade. Akasa Air's fleet size currently stands at 38, with seven additions so far this year. The airline is awaiting completion of its 226-aircraft order with Boeing.
Akasa ended FY25 with revenue of ₹4,582.72 crore and a loss of ₹1,983.4 crore. Backed by the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s family and fresh capital raised in August 2025, the airline holds 5.8% of the domestic market.
As of 30 June 2025, members and trusts of the Jhunjhunwala family collectively held 44.4%, while founder and chief executive Vinay Dube owned 16.1%.