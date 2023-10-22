Akasa Air CEO says listing on exchanges not possible by 2027, end of decade ‘much realistic goal’
“We may have to gather a little more history before we can list. Certainly, listing or an IPO is something that we would desire,” Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube said.
Akasa Air, the latest entrant in the domestic aviation space, will not be launching an initial public offering (IPO) and listing on stock exchanges by 2027, the carrier's chief executive officer Vinay Dubey was reported as saying on October 22.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message