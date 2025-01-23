Akasa Air is well-capitalized, path to profitability intact: CEO Dube

Dube started as an operations research analyst with American Airlines, the world’s largest airline by fleet size, followed by a decade-long stint with Delta Air Line. In 2017, he took over as CEO of Jet Airways, only to leave the firm in May 2019, a month before the airline stopped flying because of the financial crunch. Subsequently, he also served as the CEO of GoAir for six months. Earlier this week, the bankruptcy court decided to distribute GoAir's assets after it had done the same to Jet Airways last year.