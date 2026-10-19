Akasa’s 35% revenue growth fails to arrest losses as aviation’s cost squeeze deepens

Akasa Air’s rapid expansion is yet to translate into lower losses. The airline increased its operating revenue by 35% to ₹6,168 crore in FY26, from ₹4,583 crore a year earlier, as it expanded its fleet and network. However, its net loss widened 37% to ₹2,716 crore.
The performance of SNV Aviation Pvt. Ltd, which operates India’s third-largest airline, Akasa Air, highlights the challenges of scaling up in a market grappling with rising operating costs, volatile fuel prices and geopolitical disruptions.