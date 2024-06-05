Akasa Air warns of high air fares if seats not increased under bilateral rights
Bilateral rights on India-Dubai route were last amended in 2015, when both governments agreed to allow a maximum of 65,000 seats in each direction per week. A bilateral air service agreement mandates a limit on the number of seats or flights that airlines can allocate between two countries.
New Delhi: India's youngest airline Akasa Air is concerned about some markets such as Dubai where the bilateral rights, which fix the number of seats or flights that can be operated between two countries, are completely exhausted on both sides, and plans to urge the government for expansion of such rights, its top executive said.