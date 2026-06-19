Akash Ambani and team prepare Jio for a historic market debut

Jio Platforms' filing of draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) marks the beginning of what is set to become the largest initial public offering (IPO) in the country's capital market history.
The Reliance Group company plans to raise capital through a primary issuance of 270 million equity shares, representing around 2.9% of its post-issue share capital, with proceeds earmarked largely for repayment or prepayment of outstanding borrowings worth ₹27,500 crore and for general corporate purposes.
The proposed listing is significant on multiple fronts. It will be Reliance Group’s first IPO since 2008 and its first-ever consumer-focused company to tap the public markets.
With Morgan Stanley and Kotak Mahindra Capital acting as lead bookrunners, the offering is expected to draw intense investor attention, because of its size and Jio’s central role in India’s digital transformation.
While the numbers are staggering, the story behind the IPO is equally about the leadership team tasked with taking one of India’s most influential technology companies into its next phase of growth.
At the forefront is Akash Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms. Widely regarded as the face of Jio’s next-generation leadership, Akash has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s digital ecosystem strategy, expanding consumer offerings and driving innovation across connectivity, devices and digital services.
Supporting that vision is Kiran Mathew Thomas, chief executive officer of Jio Platforms. Thomas oversees the company’s day-to-day operations and execution strategy, including the development of digital platforms, enterprise solutions and emerging technology initiatives.
The financial architecture of the landmark listing rests with chief financial officer Saurabh Sancheti. Beyond managing the IPO process and capital allocation plans, Sancheti will play a crucial role in balancing growth investments with financial discipline.
Meanwhile, Pankaj Mohan Pawar, managing director of Reliance Jio Infocomm, continues to lead the telecom business that forms the foundation of Jio’s valuation. His focus on network expansion, 5G deployment and subscriber growth remains critical to the company.
Overseeing this transition is Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), whose strategic vision transformed Jio from a telecom disruptor into a digital platform giant. Together, this leadership team will be responsible for delivering on the promise of a company that has already rewritten India’s digital landscape and is now preparing to create value for a new generation of public shareholders.