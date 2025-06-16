Akhilesh Kumar Dixit appointed chief executive of state-run Energy Efficiency Services

New Delhi: The Centre has appointed Akhilesh Kumar Dixit as the chief executive officer (CEO) of state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) with effect from Monday.

Dixit joins EESL from Power Grid Corp., where he worked in multiple senior roles across core business functions. He is a graduate in electrical engineering from Madan Mohan Technical University, Gorakhpur and holds a postgraduate diploma in business management (PGDBM) from the Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon.

In a career spanning 32 years, he has held roles across domains including substation and transmission line operations, business development, corporate social responsibility (CSR), human resources and procurement.

“I look forward to building on EESL’s strong legacy while charting a bold path forward—one that integrates smart technologies, fosters inclusive growth, and delivers measurable impact for our nation,” Dixit was quoted as saying in a company statement announcing his appointment.

As the new CEO, Dixit will now oversee the transformation of EESL into a next-generation energy solutions provider, driving innovation, accelerating the adoption of sustainable technologies and strengthening India's energy efficiency mission.

EESL is an energy service company which enables consumers, industries and governments to manage their energy needs through energy-efficient technologies. Founded in 2009, EESL is promoted by the ministry of power as a joint venture of four public-sector undertakings, including NTPC Ltd, Power Finance Corp. Ltd, REC Ltd and Powergrid Corp.

EESL is implementing the world’s largest energy efficiency portfolio across sectors like lighting, buildings, industry electric mobility, smart metering, agriculture, among others, at an enormous scale. EESL’s energy efficiency solutions have saved India over 47 billion kWh energy annually while reducing 36.5 million tonnes of carbon emission, according to the company website.