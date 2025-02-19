Companies
AkzoNobel may sell only paints biz in India for up to $1.7 billion as Pidilite, JSW, Indigo enter second round
Summary
- Industrial coatings business works with multiple partners and involves higher technological knowhow. If any of the suitors bid for the entire business, the Dulux maker may demand a valuation of up to $2 billion.
AkzoNobel N.V may sell only its paints business in India while keeping the industrial coatings business, even as three suitors prepare to place financial bids for the maker of Dulux paints, two people aware of the matter said.
