Alakh sir, can PhysicsWallah ace the profit test?

On complaints of classes not being completed, PhysicsWallah clarified that classes are never cancelled from an academic standpoint unless mandated by an external macro factor (like administrative regulations, extreme weather conditions etc.) . “We take curriculum planning very seriously. We achieve this through a comprehensive plan that anticipates factors, such as teacher absences due to illness or personal commitments. We have a well-defined course planner that provisions for another teacher from the same batch who can readily step in and take over the class," the company stated.