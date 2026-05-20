Alembic Pharma bets on branded drugs in the US

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd is expanding its branded speciality drugs portfolio in the US as part of a ‘twin engine play’ to boost growth in the market as generic pricing pressure continues, chief financial officer G. Krishnan told Mint in an interview.
The drugmaker entered the segment in the fourth quarter of 2025-26, launching Pivya in March to treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women.
“We intend to build this as a franchise, so there will be new branded product additions into this franchise,” Krishnan said, adding that the company would want to focus on strengthening the women’s health segment before expanding into other therapeutic areas.
The entry into branded drugs marks a strategic pivot for the generics drugmaker. The generics market—unbranded drugs that are exact copies of brand-name or patented drugs—has been facing continued pricing pressure from customer consolidation, weighing on companies’ margins.
The pricing pressure is here to stay, said Krishnan. “The only way to respond to that generics pricing challenge is to really be more innovative on your processes and cost controls on the core business,” he explained.
While the company hopes to push into branded speciality drugs, which offer a better value proposition in the US, its core generics business will continue to remain a priority, Krishnan emphasized, calling it a “twin engine play”.
In 2024-25, the company acquired US-based Utility Therapeutics for $12 million, gaining exclusive commercial rights to Pivya (pivmecillinam) and another antibiotic, mecillinam. “After the acquisition, we were working on building a field force and a launch plan for the product. We did a soft launch in February, and now we are present in almost 30 territories,” he said.
“We should see the growth and scale of volumes picking up in the next three to four quarters,” he added.
The US business accounts for 30% of its total revenue. The US business grew 13% year-on-year in 2025-26 to ₹2,206 crore. The company expects low double-digit to mid-teens growth in the US in 2026-27, as it scales up the branded business.
In Q4FY26, its revenue from operations increased by 4% on year to ₹1,848 crore, while net profit grew 29% to ₹203 crore.
Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.
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