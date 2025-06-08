Alexa! Can this Amazon executive make you cool again?
Sebastian Herrera , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Jun 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
Panos Panay needs the more advanced Alexa+ assistant to be a hit. For 10 years, the product has struggled to evolve.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
“And it actually played," he says, hands on his knees, leaning into the audience of reporters and analysts at Amazon.com’s February demonstration of Alexa+, a rebooted, AI-infused version of the virtual assistant. “Sounds kind of funny right now, but 10 years ago, it was mind-blowing."
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story