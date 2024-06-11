Alibaba’s new e-commerce strategy faces tough competition

Alibaba’s strategic shift to prioritize long-term growth over substantial near-term profits is showing some early success, but analysts say increasing competition could prevent the e-commerce giant from regaining its past market dominance.
Once a towering presence in the booming Chinese e-commerce market, the Hangzhou-based company had an impressive 83% market share when it went public in 2014. This dominance has significantly eroded, primarily due to the onslaught of rising competition and partly due to its tepid approach to enhancing technology and pricing strategies.
“So to some extent, we shot ourselves in the foot by not truly focusing on creating value for users," Alibaba Chairman Joe Tsai said in an interview with Nicolai Tangen, chief executive of Norges Bank Investment Management, on the fund’s YouTube channel in April.
The e-commerce giant said in February that it is “in the process of revitalizing Taobao and Tmall Group," and has been strategically focused on competitive pricing and invested in technology upgrades to improve user interface. In May, Alibaba said its e-commerce platform Taobao had undergone “its biggest update" in seven years to enhance customer experience for the 618 shopping day sales campaign from late May to mid-June.
Taobao also canceled the presales process for the 618 shopping festival, which many consumers said made purchases too complex. They also upgraded the website layout to make it easier for customers to buy and sell products.
Alibaba now “prioritizes growth over profitability," which may put profitability under pressure, Nomura analysts Jialong Shi and Rachel Guo said, as they revise down some of their earnings estimates for the company.
Some of those growth initiatives appear to be showing early signs of progress. In its fourth quarter ended March, revenue from Alibaba’s China e-commerce unit, Taobao & Tmall Group, increased 4%, compared with the 2% growth in the December quarter. The unit accounted for nearly 42% of Alibaba’s group revenue.
“Basically, we are back in growth. That’s a very important message," Toby Xu, Alibaba’s chief financial officer, told analysts after the company released earnings in May.
Citigroup analyst Alicia Yap said there has been “initial positive progress demonstrated by reacceleration of growth led by its strategic reinvestment."
The current strategy might have excited many, but analysts caution that competitors like U.S.-listed PDD, which operates an e-commerce platform in China, TikTok owner ByteDance, and online short-video company Kuaishou Technology are making it challenging for major players such as Alibaba and JD.com to expand their market share.
“We can see Alibaba made some [strategy shifts] and it is doing better than before," said Shawn Yang, senior research analyst at Arete Research. “But it’s also obvious that PDD still stands out in terms of first quarter results."
PDD’s first-quarter revenue more than doubled to 86.8 billion yuan ($11.98 billion), which is around 40% of Alibaba’s group revenue.
Alibaba’s market share has been steadily declining, falling to 39.5% currently from 83% in 2014, according to data provided by market researcher Insider Intelligence.
By comparison, Pinduoduo, owned by PDD, has seen its market share increase to 16% from 11% in 2020. JD.com’s market share has remained between 16% and 18% during the same period. Data from ByteDance and Kuaishou weren’t available.
“Investors may remain doubtful about its (Alibaba’s) ability to deliver a turnaround of its China e-commerce business after having lost significant market share in the past few years," Nomura analysts Shi and Guo said.
Write to Tracy Qu at tracy.qu@wsj.com