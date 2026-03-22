Alkem Laboratories is positioning itself to lead India’s fast-growing weight-loss drug market, driven by its in-house semaglutide development, a well-trained medical representative network, and extensive market reach, a top company executive said.
Alkem eyes leadership in weight-loss drugs with aggressive generic pricing
SummaryAlkem’s injectable pen is priced at ₹1,800 per month for a starting dose. While some of its competitors have launched injectable vials at lower prices, Alkem’s generic pen undercuts other pen devices launched on Saturday, which are in the range of ₹3,000-4,000 a month.
Alkem Laboratories is positioning itself to lead India’s fast-growing weight-loss drug market, driven by its in-house semaglutide development, a well-trained medical representative network, and extensive market reach, a top company executive said.
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