Alkem eyes leadership in weight-loss drugs with aggressive generic pricing

The Mumbai-headquartered company is among the country’s top drugmakers that launched generic versions of weight-loss drug semaglutide on Saturday, a day after it lost patent exclusivity in India. Companies including Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Natco Pharma and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories have all launched generic semaglutide brands priced 50-90% cheaper than the innovator brands - Ozempic and Wegovy developed by Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk.