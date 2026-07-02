All eyes on OMCs' petrol, diesel prices as Nayara cuts fuel rates

Around 6.45 pm, the September contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $72.16 per barrel, 1.08% below its previous close, while the August contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $69.16, lower by 0.49%. On 27 February, a day before the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, Brent had settled at $72.48 a barrel. The Indian crude oil basket is also nearing pre-war levels, currently standing at $70.58 per barrel, compared to the June average of $83.22 a barrel. In February, it averaged at $69.01 per barrel.