Allcargo looks to unlock value in Gati, taps Avendus for PE raise
Summary
- Allcargo provides services such as multimodal transport operations, container freight station operations, contract logistics and logistics parks.
Allcargo Logistics Ltd is looking to sell 25-40% stake in its subsidiary Allcargo Gati Ltd which it acquired nearly five years ago, two people aware of the development said. The company has hired investment bank Avendus to scout for investors and is looking at a valuation of $300 million for the subsidiary, the people said.