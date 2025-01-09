Allcargo looks to unlock value in Gati, taps Avendus for PE raise

Interest in India's logistics segment has been growing. With the explosion in consumption in India’s tier I and tier II cities, the need for end-to-end logistics services providers has increased. Companies in the industrial and logistics segment attracted more than 67% of the PE investments in the first half of the current financial year up to 30 September, 2024, data from Anarock India shows. The Indian logistics market, valued at ₹9 trillion in FY23, is likely to grow to ₹13.4 trillion by FY28, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8-9%, as per a report by Motilal Oswal.