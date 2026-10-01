Alliance Insurance Brokers looks to raise up to ₹900 crore in minority stake sale

Priyamvada C
2 min read1 Oct 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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Alliance Insurance Brokers is set to sell a 30% minority stake to raise ₹800-900 crore, targeting institutional investors with the help of O3 Capital.
Summary
Alliance Insurance Brokers is looking to raise 800-900 crore through a mix of primary and secondary share sales as it expands across smaller Indian cities and overseas reinsurance markets.

Alliance Insurance Brokers has initiated a process to sell a minority stake to raise about 800-900 crore through a mix of primary and secondary share sale, two people familiar with the matter said.

“The company will sell about a 30% stake to raise capital from institutional investors. It has roped in O3 Capital as an advisor to help with the process,” one of the people cited above said. The person added that the round will see existing investor Access Asset Managers exit its 10-year-old stake in the company.

The company will likely use the fresh proceeds to deepen its presence across tier 2 and 3 areas in India, while expanding its footprint in reinsurance in global markets, including West Asia and Africa, through organic and inorganic plans, the second person said.

The final contours of the deal may change depending on the nature of the incoming investor, they said. Both the people spoke on the condition of anonymity as the discussions are still private.

Emails sent to Access, Alliance and O3 Capital did not elicit a response till the time of publishing.

Broadly, India's insurance sector has witnessed significant growth, with the domestic market expanding at CAGR of 17% over the past two decades, according to IBEF estimates. It is projected to reach 19.3 trillion by FY26. This growth has been driven by increased awareness, favourable regulatory changes, and greater participation from the private sector.

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Company profile

Founded in 2003 by industry veteran SV Thakkar, Mumbai-based Alliance Insurance is among India’s leading insurance service providers, risk managers and reinsurance brokers. It serves as a one-stop solution for a wide range of services like tailor-made insurance solutions, claims management, insurance audit and renewal reviews.

The company is currently run by second-generation entrepreneur Aatur Thakkar, who was named as the chief executive officer earlier this year. In 2016, Access invested 55 crore for about 25-26% stake in Alliance, as per media reports, while the remaining is held by the promoters.

Over the years, the company has built a sector-specific approach through dedicated teams with expertise across aviation & aerospace, financial institutions group, infrastructure & energy, manufacturing, services, media & entertainment, sports & events, specie, and privilege signature services.

Also Read | Turtlemint eyes full-year FY27 profit after first profitable quarter

In FY25, Alliance reported an operating revenue of 182.5 crore from 163 crore a year earlier. Its net profit narrowed to 19 crore from 29 crore in FY24, according to documents sourced by Tofler from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

It competes with domestic and international players including Mahindra Insurance Brokers, Ideal Insurance Brokers, Marsh India, and HUB International, among others, as per online reports.

About the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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