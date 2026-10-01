Alliance Insurance Brokers looks to raise up to ₹900 crore in minority stake sale

Alliance Insurance Brokers has initiated a process to sell a minority stake to raise about ₹800-900 crore through a mix of primary and secondary share sale, two people familiar with the matter said.
“The company will sell about a 30% stake to raise capital from institutional investors. It has roped in O3 Capital as an advisor to help with the process,” one of the people cited above said. The person added that the round will see existing investor Access Asset Managers exit its 10-year-old stake in the company.