Alliance Insurance Brokers looks to raise up to ₹900 crore in minority stake sale

Alliance Insurance Brokers has initiated a process to sell a minority stake to raise about ₹800-900 crore through a mix of primary and secondary share sale, two people familiar with the matter said.
Alliance Insurance Brokers has initiated a process to sell a minority stake to raise about ₹800-900 crore through a mix of primary and secondary share sale, two people familiar with the matter said.
“The company will sell about a 30% stake to raise capital from institutional investors. It has roped in O3 Capital as an advisor to help with the process,” one of the people cited above said. The person added that the round will see existing investor Access Asset Managers exit its 10-year-old stake in the company.
“The company will sell about a 30% stake to raise capital from institutional investors. It has roped in O3 Capital as an advisor to help with the process,” one of the people cited above said. The person added that the round will see existing investor Access Asset Managers exit its 10-year-old stake in the company.
The company will likely use the fresh proceeds to deepen its presence across tier 2 and 3 areas in India, while expanding its footprint in reinsurance in global markets, including West Asia and Africa, through organic and inorganic plans, the second person said.
The final contours of the deal may change depending on the nature of the incoming investor, they said. Both the people spoke on the condition of anonymity as the discussions are still private.
Emails sent to Access, Alliance and O3 Capital did not elicit a response till the time of publishing.
Broadly, India's insurance sector has witnessed significant growth, with the domestic market expanding at CAGR of 17% over the past two decades, according to IBEF estimates. It is projected to reach ₹ ₹19.3 trillion by FY26. This growth has been driven by increased awareness, favourable regulatory changes, and greater participation from the private sector.
Company profile
Founded in 2003 by industry veteran SV Thakkar, Mumbai-based Alliance Insurance is among India’s leading insurance service providers, risk managers and reinsurance brokers. It serves as a one-stop solution for a wide range of services like tailor-made insurance solutions, claims management, insurance audit and renewal reviews.
The company is currently run by second-generation entrepreneur Aatur Thakkar, who was named as the chief executive officer earlier this year. In 2016, Access invested ₹55 crore for about 25-26% stake in Alliance, as per media reports, while the remaining is held by the promoters.
Over the years, the company has built a sector-specific approach through dedicated teams with expertise across aviation & aerospace, financial institutions group, infrastructure & energy, manufacturing, services, media & entertainment, sports & events, specie, and privilege signature services.
In FY25, Alliance reported an operating revenue of ₹182.5 crore from ₹163 crore a year earlier. Its net profit narrowed to ₹19 crore from ₹29 crore in FY24, according to documents sourced by Tofler from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
It competes with domestic and international players including Mahindra Insurance Brokers, Ideal Insurance Brokers, Marsh India, and HUB International, among others, as per online reports.